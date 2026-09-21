Woman, dog injured by moose on Park City trail released from hospital

Debbi and Joe Bellinghieri travel from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Park City every year to see the fall colors.

Debbi Bellinghieri was hiking with their two dogs Sept. 15 when she encountered a moose and her calf. Joe Bellinghieri said the animals were standing in the middle of the trail.

“That’s when she stopped. She didn't know what to do,” he said. “She stayed still, and before you know it, the moose was going back and forth around six times. She got run over pretty much.”

He said the moose stomped on her thigh, requiring reconstructive surgery. She also suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung. She managed to release the leashed dogs, hoping they’d run to safety.

“Then she untethered them when she realized that she was getting all tangled up, and she thought the dogs might have a better chance,” he said. “But one of the dogs, Murphee, I guess came between the moose and then he got hurt.”

Another couple on the trail called for help and brought Debbi Bellinghieri down to a waiting ambulance. Murphee was taken to the vet.

Debbi Bellinghieri was released from the hospital Sept. 21 and Murphee is back home after surgery to repair his broken leg.

Utah Division of Wildlife biologist Rusty Robinson said the hiker did the right things, not approaching the moose and keeping her dogs on leash. He said hikers should watch for signs a moose is upset.

“Usually you'll see them lower their head, you'll get the hackles that stand up on their neck and the hump of their back,” he said. “If they pin their ears back like a horse, or if they kind of look at you sideways and you can see the whites of their eyes, those are all indications that that moose is taking an aggressive posture and is telling you to back away.”

If a moose charges, he suggested getting behind a tree or solid object.

The family will recover for a few more weeks in Park City before heading back to Florida.

More moose and wildlife safety information is available at wildlife.utah.gov.