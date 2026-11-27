Wasatch County makes call for open advisory board seats
Wasatch County is looking for residents to serve on five of its volunteer boards and commissions.
The Planning Commission, Senior Advisory Board, Health Board, Weed Board and Trails, Arts and Parks Tax Advisory Board all have open positions. Each group meets regularly and advises Wasatch County leaders on future direction.
Board member terms range from two to three years.
To apply, send an email including qualifications and interests to the county manager’s office.
More information is available here.