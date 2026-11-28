Since 1976, the Utah Military Museum at Fort Douglas has honored the state’s military heritage. The museum’s re-opening earlier this Nov. 14 seeks to make the history more engaging.

Utah National Guard Command Historian and retired Air Force service member Joel Bragg said the renovations were made to focus on personal stories.

“We're not just simply telling the history of the battles or military equipment that we have at the museum,” Bragg said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “We're telling the story of Utah through the people who served, so the families and communities that supported them, and the military organizations and events that helped shape the state.”

Other changes included improving visitor flow through museum galleries, providing more context for artifacts and updating the graphics and interpretations.

The museum spans more than 175 years of Utah military service and includes artifacts from the Buffalo Soldiers, the Spanish-American War, World War 1 and 2. Bragg said it also includes Native American history and relics from Afghanistan and Iraq.

“Some of our quieter objects, our smaller objects, tell some of our best stories,” Bragg said. “We have objects, like trench art, souvenir mother pillows, Red Cross material, some uniforms and photographs and personal objects that really help us understand kind of what military service was like and actually felt like, not just what happened on the battlefield.”

Bragg said his favorite museum artifact is Saddam Hussein’s boots. Those interested can donate artifacts and stories of how it was used. The museum is currently in need of Vietnam era material.

Bragg said the museum sees up to 700 visitors per month. It’s free and located on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City.

More details are available here.