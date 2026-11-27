High Valley Transit

The lanes are reserved for authorized buses to bypass heavy traffic. They are part of High Valley’s bus rapid transit project that aims to reduce congestion on Route 224.

Northbound buses will use the lane from Canyons Resort Drive to Olympic Boulevard. Southbound buses will use the new lane from Olympic Boulevard to Payday Drive.

Also Dec. 1, the path from Cutter Lane to Old Ranch Road on the east side of state Route 224 will be closed to pedestrians and bikers as crews finish maintenance work along the path.

The trail closure is expected to last through Friday, Dec. 4.