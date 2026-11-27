A new community-led website, Traces, now serves as Utah’s first database for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR). Launched digitally on Nov. 16, the initiative seeks to empower Native families by inviting them to tell their missing loved one’s story — aiming to humanize those affected by MMIR and address the disparity in whose story gets told.

Despite making up 1.5% of Utah’s population, Native Americans and Alaskan Natives account for over 5% of all murder victims statewide, according to the Utah Legislature’s 2023 MMIR Task Force Report. They’re also more likely to have their investigation mishandled by law enforcement, and less likely to receive accurate media coverage when victimized.

A 2021 KUTV investigation looking at cold cases found “law enforcement and criminal justice officials in Utah admit they don’t know exactly how many cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people there are in the state.”

The new database, launched by MMIR Utah in partnership with the Utah Investigative Journalism Project (UIJP) and the University of Utah’s Department of Communication, seeks to highlight that disparity. The project took nearly two years of planning, coordination and research to build — but creators say it’s just the beginning.

Read the full report at UtahNewsDispatch.com.