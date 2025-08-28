Planning board offers initial thoughts on redevelopment near Prospector

The property at 1500 Kearns Boulevard just east of Wells Fargo Bank was originally built in 1973 and today includes businesses like Park City Bike & Demo and the restaurant Tupelo.

Google The property today.

The owner is now proposing to redevelop the site into a mixed-use project with over 100 housing units, nearly 12,000 square feet of commercial space and underground parking.

Under the application, building heights would reach roughly 50 feet, which exceeds the 35-foot limit established in city zoning.

The developer is also asking for a setback exception. Setbacks are the required distance a building must be from a property line. In some portions of the project, they are seeking to reduce the setbacks from 25 feet to 10 feet.

The Park City Planning Commission held a preliminary discussion about the project Aug. 27.

Park City Municipal A conceptual rendering of the proposed redevelopment.

Commissioner Bill Johnson said he liked the proposal’s design and architecture, but wasn’t comfortable with the requested height and setback exceptions.

“Reducing the setbacks are going against the height exception argument,” Johnson said. “There’s got to be a give and take somewhere, I think for us to further review it.”

Other commissioners agreed and also shared concerns about traffic circulation and the configuration of public open space.

“I’d like to see a little bit more connectivity to make it more inclusive and community-centric beyond the development itself,” commissioner Henry Sigg said.

The developer initially proposed 14 affordable housing units, but said Thursday that number will increase after receiving feedback from City Hall.

It’s unclear when the project will return to the commission for additional review.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.