Park City Ski Swap to take over Basin Rec Fieldhouse this weekend

The swap features new and gently used skis, snowboards, boots, Nordic gear and winter apparel.

Executive Director Ehlias Louis said admission prices drop throughout the weekend.

“We open up Friday night for the 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. slot so the first people there will have the best selection to choose from,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 4. “The tickets there are $15 and then the second half of Friday night, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., is $12. Saturday is a $10 ticket and Sunday is a $5 ticket.”

The Park City swap is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Louis said locals can get in free Sunday with a canned-food donation for the Christian Center of Park City.

People can also sell their gear at the swap. Drop-off runs through Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cole Sport on Park Avenue and at the Utah Olympic Park.

Equipment more than 5 years old will not be accepted; nor will helmets, goggles, gloves, hats or base layers.

The swap is the team’s largest fundraiser with 30% of the proceeds going to athletic programs while 70% returns to the seller.

Any remaining unsold equipment must be picked up at the Fieldhouse Nov. 8 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. After that, all unclaimed gear will be donated.