54th annual PC Ski & Snowboard gear swap on tap this weekend

Park City Ski and Snowboard Ex. Director Ehliahs Louis shares the details details on this weekend's 54th annual ski swap. The swap at the Basin Rec Field House operates on a 70/30 consignment split, with sellers receiving 70% of proceeds. PCSS gets the rest. Donated gear can be accepted through 4:30 p.m. today at Cole Sport's Park Avenue Legacy Building or the Utah Olympic Park. Accepted items include skis, Nordic skis, snowbaords, botts, poles and clean apparel. Itemsshould be no older than five years. Helments are not accepted for safety reasons. The sale runs from Firday through Sunday. Times and ticket prices vary. Sunday's entry is free with a donation of a can of food for the Christian Center of Park City. More information is at ParkCitySkiSwap.com.