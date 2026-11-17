Jocelyn Scudder, executive director of the Arts Council of Park City & Summit County has a look at upcoming holiday events around town. She says the annual Holiday Makers Market launches Friday at Create PC on Kearns Boulevard behind the Tupelo restaurant. It features over 80 local artisans with a significant revenue split that favors artists. Other festivities include the return of themed snow globes on Main Street and repurposed gondola sculptures at Canyons Village. Additionally, Scudder says the Historic Park City Alliance will host a holiday window display contest starting Nov. 28. The monthly gallery is set for Nov. 27 with a "give back" theme, with galleries collecting food donations for local food banks. Finally, she notes the Egyptian Theater will present "A Christmas Story" musical from Nov. 24-29.