The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

FEMA is required to conduct a nationwide test at least once every three years and allows the agency to identify technical or operational issues before the system is needed during an actual emergency. The national public warning system is made up of thousands of radio, television, cable, satellite and wireline broadband providers.

The test message will include a standard EAS alert tones and will last approximately one minute.

Officials say the alert won't affect cell phones but will play over KPCW's airwaves.

There is no action required by the public.