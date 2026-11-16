Of the less than 100 voters in West Hills, between Kamas and Hideout, the eligibility of 38 was called into question before Election Day.

Incorporation supporters and opponents both said dozens of purported voters didn’t actually live within the 3,600-acre boundaries of the proposed town. Only residents are eligible to vote.

In a press release Monday, the Summit County Clerk’s Office said it ultimately disqualified 26 of the 38 voters.

As of Monday, the clerk’s office had counted 57 no votes and 13 yes votes on the incorporation question, meaning West Hills is poised to fail. The Summit County Council was set to make results official Tuesday.

LRB Public Finance Advisors This is the final map of West Hills' proposed boundaries. It is roughly 3,600 acres.

Wasatch County resident Craig Savage, who lives in Tuhaye, filed 26 of the challenges. Town sponsor Derek Anderson, a Salt Lake City real estate attorney, filed 12.

At least one of Savage’s challenges was not successful, meaning one of Anderson’s prevailed.

Savage’s attorney Tom Perez told KPCW he believes every eligible vote should be counted and that the voters have spoken.

“I certainly find it troubling that [the sponsor] may have encouraged a number of people who weren't eligible to vote in that election to register to vote,” Perez said.

Anderson denied that allegation Monday and said he was unable to comment further without more information.

Five of the disqualified voters are challenging Clerk Malena Stevens’ determinations in court.