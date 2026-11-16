The wild southern Utah desert usually doesn't look anything like a putting green. But after a historically wet October, patches of fresh grass carpet some red rock mesas and canyons around St. George.

It's a bright green sign of an unusually rainy fall that has put a dent in Utah's drought.

"'Phenomenal' is the word," said Zach Renstrom, who manages the Washington County Water Conservancy District in St. George.

And it might be just getting started.

More precipitation is headed Utah's way, said Hayden Mahan, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Salt Lake City.

"We've got three storm systems lined up," he said. "All three of them look to be statewide storms, so beneficial water for pretty much everybody."

The October rain sent statewide soil moisture levels skyrocketing to record highs. Utah's dirt is now about as saturated as you'd typically see it during spring snowmelt.

If November storms can start building snowpack on top of that, it could lock in that soil moisture for the winter and set the state up really well heading into next year.

"Instead of having 5% to 10% of your snowmelt water lost to recharging the soils, it'll be able to just run directly into the streams and reservoirs," Mahan said. "So having these three storms come right now is pretty good timing."

Forecasts expect the three November storm systems to bring a steady — but not intense — rain that could deliver between 1 and 3 inches across the state, Mahan said. That's just the kind of precipitation Utah wants right now, after strong October storms sparked destructive flash floods from Hurricane to the Navajo Nation.

/ USDA This graph shows how Utah's statewide soil moisture average surged following the October rain storms. The black line representing the current water year remains in record-high territory.

The first storm — due Nov. 14 — could drop several inches of snow in Utah mountains above 8,000 feet, Mahan said, if temperatures allow. The second and third — expected around Nov. 17 and Nov. 19, respectively — may bring even more white stuff, with the potential for the first snow of the season in the Salt Lake Valley.

The state's dry conditions have significantly improved this fall. In late September, every inch of Utah was covered in some form of drought. More than a quarter of the state was classified as extreme or exceptional drought, the highest levels on the U.S. Drought Monitor scale.

Over a month later, it's a drastically different picture. The latest Drought Monitor report now shows less than two-thirds of Utah is in any drought and just 4% of that is considered extreme. Overall, that's the best shape the state's drought conditions have been in since early 2025.

Utah valleys statewide got nearly five times their usual precipitation in October, according to data from the Utah Snow Survey. The month capped off the state's wettest July-October period since at least the late 1800s.

Washington County residents have helped water managers make the most of the extra moisture by remembering to shut off their outdoor watering, Renstrom said. The district's data shows county water use dropped more than 20% this October compared to the same month last year.

"It's been a really nice surprise because we're always encouraging people to pull back their sprinklers in the fall," Renstrom said. "And we did see a decrease in demand fairly quickly when those storms started coming through."

/ U.S. Drought Monitor This pair of maps shows how Utah's drought conditions have improved from late September to mid-November. The amount of the state experiencing extreme drought dropped from nearly 26% to around 4%.

The fall rain also boosted Utah's storage reserves at a time of year when they're usually being drawn down.

Levels at the nation's second-largest reservoir, Lake Powell, rose more than 20 feet as the rain flowed through the Colorado River system. Federal data shows Powell got more inflow this October than it did during the entire spring runoff season from this past April through July. Despite that, the reservoir on the Utah-Arizona border is still just over a quarter full — and below where it was this time last year — because of long-term megadrought and regionwide water overuse.

Smaller reservoirs in southern Utah fared better. Gunlock Reservoir west of St. George surged from just over one-third full to near capacity in one month. Nearby Quail Creek, which is much larger than Gunlock, jumped from 57% to 76% full.

"Having those reservoirs full and the soil moisture content full, it just takes pressure off," Renstrom said. "We're still planning for a drought; it just makes that pressure kind of go away a little bit."

If Washington County's other planned reservoirs, Chief Toquer and Graveyard Wash, were completed, Renstrom said the district could have completely filled them with the October rain, too. As Utah's precipitation patterns become more extreme and less reliable, he said this year perfectly illustrates why those projects are needed.

It's hard to say how much the November storms will be tied to the very strong El Niño, Mahan said. In October, Utah got tropical storm remnants churned out by a hyperactive hurricane season in the Pacific Ocean, where El Niño is driving extra warm water temperatures. That's not the case with the next batch.

"We're not getting that really deep tropical moisture," Mahan said, "which is also one of the reasons why we're not expecting widespread flash flooding."

After seeing how November plays out, he said we may find they were influenced by how El Niño shifts the jet stream across the southern U.S.

The latest report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says El Niño continues to gain strength and there's a 60% chance it will become the strongest on record by the time it peaks this winter. That could make storms more likely over the next couple of months, especially across the southern half of Utah.

"That'll be something to watch as we head into the winter to see if that southern jet stream stays active and keeps bringing moisture into the Southwest," Mahan said. "That's something that we're gonna keep an eye on."

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