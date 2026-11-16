Two Utah Highway Patrol Troopers were hospitalized after a driver entered a closed road and hit their patrol vehicle Sunday.

The Utah Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on the U.S. Highway 40 ramp to Interstate 80 westbound. The area was closed because of an earlier two-vehicle crash.

Investigators say a Subaru driver went around traffic cones and passed marked emergency vehicles before heading toward the crash scene at about 45 mph.

Two troopers in a patrol vehicle were warned and deliberately moved into the Subaru’s path to keep it from hitting emergency crews working at the previous crash scene.

Both troopers and the Subaru driver were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The troopers have since been released and are recovering at home.

Summit County deputies arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence. The driver was released from the Summit County Jail Sunday and had not been charged as of Monday evening.