In the nail-biting race for Utah’s House District 59, Democrat Celeste Johnson and Republican Luke Searle traded the lead back and forth since Election Day.

With the official results expected Tuesday, Johnson is the presumed winner. She’s ahead by about 440 votes and Searle conceded the race in a phone call to her Nov. 12.

The former Midway mayor says she’s the first Democrat to represent the district that covers all of Wasatch County, much of the Snyderville Basin and Park City proper.

Johnson said the race wasn’t just a milestone for her party.

“Folks are willing to look at who can represent them the best, who is the most qualified, what are the issues that they are familiar with and will fight for, not what party are they in,” Johnson said.

Around 70% of the vote went to Johnson in Summit County. Close to 55% of voters backed Searle in Wasatch County.

Searle, who sits on the Wasatch County Council, said he wasn’t expecting some of the results.

“The shift that has happened in the midterm election across the state of Utah, it has been a surprise to me,” Searle said. “But I do know that this race was going to be close, specifically here in the Wasatch Back.”

Johnson said she will work across the aisle to accomplish her goals. She’s already getting to work.

KPCW Democrat Celeste Johnson and Republican Luke Searle at a forum hosted by KPCW and the Heber Leadership Academy on Oct. 15, 2026.

“I've already talked to fellow colleagues in the House of Representatives about bills,” Johnson said. “A couple folks have approached me because they know my interest in open space, my interest in repealing Senate Bill 258.”

That’s the preliminary municipality law that lets developers and land owners form their own towns to bypass county development rules.

Johnson campaigned on the issue as well as protecting open space and limiting power of MIDA, the Military Installation Development Authority, which is driving the Deer Valley East Village expansion project.

