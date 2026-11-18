In early November, the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District reported high ammonia levels at its Silver Creek facility.

Ammonia is a kind of nitrogen commonly found in green waste, urine, fertilizers and cleaners.

The district uses bacteria to kill the ammonia created in the wastewater, but district general manager Mike Leurs said a high level of an unknown pollutant killed or inhibited many of the bacteria from doing their job.

“We use a very specialized group of bacteria and microscopic organisms to remove nitrogen and phosphorus, which are two nutrients that we want to make sure we remove to protect our small mountain streams,” he said on KPCW's "Local News Hour" Oct. 18.

Leurs said the district hauled thousands of gallons of bacteria from its Jeremy Ranch treatment plant to the Silver Creek site. They also spent thousands to take samples and figure out what was dumped down the drain.

FULL INTERVIEW: Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers Listen • 9:25

“But we never did determine exactly what the compound was that was discharged into the system,” he said.

The dump most likely came from a business or industrial area. Luers said typical home disinfecting cleaners don’t reach the same levels.

In addition to its expenses, the district could be on the hook for thousands more in Department of Environmental Quality fees since the high ammonia levels violated the Clean Water Act.

“The Clean Water Act is a strict liability law, meaning that we're kind of guilty regardless of why, and we will be receiving a notice of violation from the Division of Water Quality. They have yet to decide if there will be a fine involved.

Leurs says that to keep the district's levels in compliance, concentrated cleaning products should not be dumped down the drain.

The Silver Creek facility returned to full compliance Nov. 5.