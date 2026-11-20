A crash involving two semitrucks closed U.S. Highway 40 through Daniels Canyon for hours Friday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol reports the tanker trucks collided around 6:20 a.m. near mile post 58 outside Fruitland.

One driver was critically injured and taken to the hospital. The second driver was treated for minor injuries.

U.S. 40 fully reopened around 1 p.m.

Highway officials say icy roads were a factor in the crash.

About an hour earlier, the Utah Department of Transportation had issued a traction requirement for travel through Daniels Canyon.

UDOT can require winter traction equipment during severe weather. Depending on the vehicle, approved traction devices include all-wheel or four-wheel drive, chains, cables, snow socks or studs.