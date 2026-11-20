Thousands of Utah families will get help putting a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving.

The Park City Board of Realtors Philanthropic Foundation will distribute 4,000 turkeys through local food banks and community organizations.

The annual drive is now in its 25th year. Board member JanaLee Jacobsen said it started with just 75 turkeys.

“Last year we ordered 3,500 turkeys, and so we made a lofty goal for this year to be 4,000,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 19.

The foundation orders the turkeys in February and raises money throughout the year to cover the cost.

Jacobsen said the turkey order costs at least $100,000.

“We have been able to get large donations from our real estate brokerages, the builder community, the mortgage lenders, like some of those larger companies that have really stepped up,” she said. “But it does take every individual $25.”

The turkeys will be distributed ahead of Thanksgiving to the Christian Center of Park City and other food banks across the state.