The new 10-person gondola replaces the open-air Cabriolet Lift that transported skiers between the lower parking area and Canyons Village for 26 years.

The Skyway follows much of the same path, connecting the new parking garage to the village with a new midstation stop for guests staying in the middle of Canyons Village.

Park City Mountain spokesperson John Kanaly [Kuh-nay-lee] said construction began at the end of last season and finished just in time for winter.

He said the upgrade is coupled with the base parking garage set to open in early December.

“It’s going to make that arrival experience so much more seamless,” Kanaly said. “So much more comfortable for guests from the time they boot up in the new parking garage, load into the gondola, and make it to the forum and the slopes beyond.”

The Skyway took about three years to plan and was built by manufacturer Leitner-Poma [light-nur pah-muh].

The project was a collaboration between Park City Mountain Resort and Canyons Resort Village Management Association, according to CVMA Marketing and Public Relations Director Debbie LaBelle.

“It was really kind of a 50/50 partnership,” LaBelle said. “We worked together to choose the colors, the name, what the structure would be like, what the windows would be like.”

The group settled on white, covered structures with floor-to-ceiling windows and red leather seats. As for the name…

“We looked at many name options. I mean, probably 50 to 100 names, and we whittled it down to kind of the top few,” LaBelle said. “And Skyway just felt right; it felt elevated.”

CVMA and Park City Mountain Resort declined to comment on the project’s price. CVMA’s fiscal year 2026 budget included $9.2 million for the gondola from resort-area reserve funds.

