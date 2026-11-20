The Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District tracks viruses in the area by sampling local wastewater twice a week.

Its latest test found COVID-19 levels have risen in the area. District Executive Director Mike Luers said it follows a trend seen across Utah.

“There's probably about 10 wastewater treatment plants across the state that are seeing increases as well, some of those are in resort-type communities, and others are just typical towns,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 18.

Luers said increases are common as winter brings more visitors and people spend more time indoors.

FULL INTERVIEW: Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers Listen • 9:25

The Snyderville Basin’s levels were categorized at a “watch” level, while Leurs said other areas were reporting much higher levels.

“It's something to be aware of,” he said. “It's a little concerning that we do have a few places in this state that have very high levels, and it just needs to be something that we watch.”

Heber City was among those areas and the only district in the state to be categorized as “very elevated.” Neighboring Midway reported low levels.

The district also monitors the wastewater for measles as the U.S. battles a historic outbreak. Luers said recent samples have not detected the virus.

Summit County has reported five measles cases since the outbreak started in June 2025. Wasatch County has recorded 12 cases.