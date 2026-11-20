Let’s cut to the chase. Ultimately, Johnny Depp shows he can put his own stamp on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. But for most of the film’s running time, he’s serviceable, not remarkable. He’s a glum gargoyle, muttering “Bah, humbug!” through his nose as he scorns Christmas and humanity.

Depp’s problem is that he’s upstaged by director Ti West, a horror-film veteran, who provides a stark, well-detailed backdrop of a grimy, foggy Victorian London. It’s fertile ground for Scrooge’s nightmare journey, complete with creaking doors, dragging chains, screaming ghosts and things that go bump, loudly, in the night.

In most versions of the story, Scrooge is transformed because he’s shamed to realize the human connections that he’s forsaken. In this rendition, he’s mostly terrorized. Scrooge wets himself at his first ghostly encounter. And he’s swallowed by his bed! (Likely, that’s a nod to Depp’s very first movie appearance in “Nightmare on Elm Street.”)

Other spooky visions include The Ghost of Christmas Past, a shimmering white banshee (played by Andrea Riseborough), and Christmas Present, a scolding but ultimately pathetic wraith, played by Tramell Tillman.

In this version of Dickens, tweaked by writer Nathaniel Halpern, there are enough indicators of a nasty, corrupt world that Ebenezer’s sour outlook is almost justified. Scrooge’s father is a violent, abusive drunk; and one lovable side character from the traditional story is here stabbed to death in the street!

Among the supporting cast, Rupert Grint is a quietly despairing Bob Cratchit. Ian McKellen deserves his own center stage as Scrooge. But here he makes the most of his brief time as Jacob Marley, living and then dead. His interplay with Scrooge suggests that these two miserable skinflints had one friendship in the world.

The best news is this. The final segment of the film, with a redeemed, happy Scrooge, is surprisingly touching, after the heavy-handed nastiness preceding it. Depp is most memorable underplaying as a chastened, slightly impish Scrooge, partnering with director West taking a light touch for once.

For me, the gold standard is still the 1951 “Scrooge” starring Alastair Sim. But “Ebenezer” has some interesting credits and debits, and rates three silver bells out of five.