Nordic Director Richard Hodges says White Pine Touring nearly set sales records for trails passes when it opened this past weekend.

Hundreds of customers flocked to the cross-country skiing center atop Park City’s municipal golf course, with what Hodges can only assume is pent-up demand after last year’s poor winter.

“Usually we have about a 140-day season, and last year we had the trails open for 35 days,” he said.

But those weren’t 35 consecutive days.

“So we’d get a nice storm in, and we’d get 6 or 8 inches of snow, and we’d get the trail packed down,” Hodges said. “And then three days later, it would be 60 degrees.”

This year, White Pine opened its 3-kilometer and 5-kilometer loops right after mid-November storm systems dropped almost a foot of snow on the golf course. Hodges hopes for a more “regular” storm cycle this year.

Midway’s Soldier Hollow Nordic Center opened early too, but for different reasons. The Olympic Nordic venue hoarded last season’s snow under an insulated tarp, which it unveiled Nov. 16.

Solitude Nordic Center had not yet opened as of Monday, but the resort was the first in northern Utah to open alpine ski trails.