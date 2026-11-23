Park City recorder Michelle Kellogg will start her new role as Wasatch County’s clerk-auditor in January. She ran unopposed in the Nov. 3 election after beating incumbent Joey Granger in the Republican primary.

Kellogg has been Park City’s recorder for 11 years and previously served as Heber City’s recorder. She said when former Park City Manager Matt Dias hired her, he told her the city was Utah’s gold standard for the role.

“I just took that as a challenge,” Kellogg said. “I improved my skills to come up to that level of expectation and I just have enjoyed working with the staff and the council for the past 11 years.”

The Clerk-Auditor’s Office administers countywide elections and keeps minutes during county council meetings. The office also administers many of the county's financial functions.

Kellogg said she hopes to improve voter turnout and office communication.

“I can't wait to get started,” she said. “It's gonna be really nice to serve the residents in my own community, and also I'm looking forward to building relationships with my team.”

Park City’s new recorder is Shirlayne Quayle. The city council approved her appointment Nov. 19.

City Manager Adam Lenhard said Quayle’s experience working with elected officials and local leaders, as well as managing complex, detail-oriented projects, made her stand out.

“As we went through the process and interviewed her and the other candidates, she rose to the top, and we're really excited to have her join our team,” Lenhard said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 18.

Quayle previously served as St. George’s Economic Vitality and Housing Director. She also founded the leadership consulting firm PowerLane.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.