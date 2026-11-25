A study from Utah Radon released this month show at least half of Wasatch Back homes may have heightened radon levels.

Almost 50% of Summit County and 61% of Wasatch County homes are at concerning levels, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.

Under the World Health Organization’s stricter mitigation level, 67% of Summit County and almost 75% of Wasatch County homeowners have elevated radon.

Radon is an odorless, radioactive gas formed naturally that can seep into homes through the ground. It’s also the second leading cause of lung cancer, after smoking.

Park City resident Bill Johnson says he got lung cancer from radon exposure. He and his family moved to the area 16 years ago and tested for the gas when they moved in, thinking that was enough.

"After my diagnosis, we went ahead and tested again and realized that it was much higher than what's recommended,” Johnson said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 25.

He was diagnosed in 2023 at 43 years old, after he thought he threw his back out. Shortness of breath and persistent cough are also symptoms.

Johnson said consistent radon testing is crucial, as levels vary depending on the season. In summertime, the gas is less prevalent in homes as people are going in and out more often and opening windows. That changes in winter.

“Suddenly the hatches are battened down and the air is not escaping as easily, right?” Johnson said. “It's just important to test once a year at minimum if you're going to do a single test, but monitor throughout.”

Radon Utah provides free test kits to homeowners. The nonprofit provides shipping and lab results at no cost as well.

Still, Johnson recommends residents install a monitor to see where levels are at regularly.

