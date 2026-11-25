Cooking grease, oils and fats can clog sink drains.

Now that Thanksgiving has arrived, Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District Director Mike Luers says locals should save their turkey grease for gravy, not the sink drain.

“It'll go down the drain, it'll cool down and stick to the inside of your sewer pipe in your house or out in your yard, and it'll eventually stop up your pipe,” he said. “The last thing you want is water backing up into your home on Thanksgiving Day.”

Instead, Luers said residents should let grease and other fats solidify in a container, then throw them in the trash.

He said locals should also avoid overusing garbage disposals.

“You might have a garbage disposal, but that doesn't mean it's a trash can,” he said. “Don't put all the potato peels and the eggshells down there and pumpkin skins and all that. Put that in the trash, or better yet, compost it.”

Those food items can also clog drains.

Clog repairs can come with a significant price tag. That’s because homeowners are responsible for sewer line upkeep until their pipe connects with the treatment system.