Every year around the holidays, the Park City Museum releases an ornament highlighting a piece of the old mining town’s history.

This edition, designed by 76-year-old local artist Peg Bodell, features an intricate depiction of the Egyptian Theatre and its leader Randy Barton. It celebrates the Main Street staple’s 100th anniversary and goes on sale Nov. 27.

Since the tradition began in 1991, the Silver King Mine, the Glenwood Cemetery and the McPolin Barn have all been suspended in time.

Park City Museum Executive Director Morgan Pierce said he meets with Bodell each spring to plan the upcoming holiday design. The pair selects from local historical events and artifacts.

“We're working on this ornament starting in March or April most years, because it will take a month or two for us to come up with our final product,” Pierce said. “It will then usually take a month to two to work with the ornament company on various revisions.”

Ulla-Britt Libre / KPCW Bodell thumbs through her sketches for the Egyptian Theatre ornament.

Bodell has designed the ornaments since 2019. She said it takes a month to make her initial rendering before she sends the concept to Beacon Design, a Rhode Island-based ornament manufacturer.

“I'll start by maybe going to the archives at the museum and pulling some photos there,” Bodell said. “I'll pull things off the internet, and then I just put it all together so that it's my mind's eye because I always have a vision of what I want at an early stage.”

She said her pieces tell a three-dimensional story. In this year’s rendition, Egyptian Theater Executive Director Barton stands with his arms extended and an entourage of performers behind him.

“I said, okay, that's the guy I want, right?” Bodell said, pointing to a picture of Barton. “And I want this guy, and they may be going in different directions. So the composition of those actors and the players are all really important in what direction they're going and how they present themselves.”

Ulla-Britt Libre / KPCW This year's ornament celebrates the Egyptian Theatre's 100th anniversary.

Her past depictions include work horses in the Silver King Mine, ski jumper Mel Fletcher launching from a roof and the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter.

Pierce said the museum produces around 500 ornaments per year.

“I really enjoy the whole process of working on the ornament,” Pierce said. “Because you know there's a lot of folks involved in this project and we all want it to be, you know, the coolest ornament or better than last year's.”

Bodell doesn’t get paid for her work. Instead, the Park City Museum supplies her with 20 ornaments of her own. She often gives them as gifts to her friends who collect them.

“It’s totally an honor, and if they ever stop asking me?” Bodell said. “I'm sure it'll be traumatic. I'll be in tears for a very long time. It'll be worse than losing a boyfriend. I mean, much worse than losing a boyfriend.”

Ulla-Britt Libre / KPCW Bodell with a rendering of her 2025 Farm to Wetland ornament highlighting the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter.

Bodell has ideas for future ornaments: fly fishing, the Miner’s Day Parade and the total eclipse coming to Utah in 2045.

“There’s just so many more stories to tell in Park City.”

The ornaments are available at parkcityhistory.org.

