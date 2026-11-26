Park City leaders are encouraging locals and visitors to walk Main Street this weekend to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks said DJ Dolph will play festive music at City Park from 5-7 p.m. There’s a formal tree lighting event at 6 p.m.

“We'll actually turn on the lights on the tree as well as all the lights up and down Main Street,” Wicks said. “The first 1,000 guests will get a commemorative Christmas ornament, and then we have candy canes and light-up necklaces for the kids as well.”

The lighting ceremony coincides with Small Business Saturday Nov. 28. Park City marks the day every year to encourage visitors to shop local and salute small business owners for adding to the town’s charm.

Wicks said local support is more important than ever.

“I hear quite often that people you know don't want Main Street to have a lot of chains and to turn into you know a mall,” she said. “If you don't want that to happen, then you need to get out and support the unique locally owned businesses that are on Main Street.”

To encourage people to visit Old Town, Wicks said the historic alliance also hosts a snow globe stroll .

The alliance selects eight artists annually to create scenes in the life-size globes lining Main Street. Wicks said this year’s theme is holiday lights so every globe will glow.