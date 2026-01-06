An Emmy Award-winning journalist with 30 years in the communications industry, Erin LaCombe is the President and Founder of CV Strategies, a strategic communications and public engagement firm serving corporate, government and non-profit clients. CV Strategies serves clients across the western United States with offices in Southern California, Phoenix, Arizona and Park City, Utah.

Erin is an experienced media veteran, having led newsroom operations at network television affiliates KESQ, KDFX and KUNA in the Coachella Valley and previously worked for KFWB news radio and KTTV-Fox in Los Angeles, as well as KROQ-FM. Erin has led the communications and public affairs support teams for myriad cities, water districts, other government agencies, developers and nonprofit organizations across the state for nearly 20 years.

Erin and her husband Matt Toledo reside in Park City, Utah and have five grown children.