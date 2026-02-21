Springville man killed in Wasatch County snowmobile crash

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office says search-and-rescue teams and other emergency crews were called to the crash around 11:45 a.m. Friday.

The 57-year-old from Springville was part of a group snowmobiling in the Uintas, east of Woodland, when he crashed and was trapped under his snowmobile.

Members of the group attempted lifesaving measures but he died at the scene.

The Springdale man’s death comes just two days after a Wasatch County man was killed in an avalanche while snowmobiling west of Midway.

Backcountry conditions remain dangerous throughout much of the state after a mid-February storm dropped feet of snow in parts of the mountains.

An 11-year-old girl was killed in an avalanche while backcountry skiing near Brighton Feb. 19.

Saturday, search and rescue teams responded to an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon near the Cardiff Fork trailhead.

The slide closed roads, but it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.