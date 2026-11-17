Co-founder of Enspire Media Group, producer Jordan Yospe is one of America’s leading figures in brand integration. Jordan has produced and consulted on 30+ feature films and television series.

As former General Counsel and Head of Business & Legal Affairs at Mark Burnett Productions, he played a key role in series such as Survivor, The Apprentice, Rock Star, and The Contender. He has worked as a consulting producer for numerous production companies and studios, including Happy Madison, Morgan Creek, Kurtzman-Orci, Media Rights Capital, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. His most recent project is executive producing the rodeo drama Cowboy (Ben Foster, Rudy Pankow, and Gabriel Basso), set for release in 2027.

Jordan’s achievements in brand integration and activation have earned recognition in Variety’s “Dealmakers Impact Report,” The Hollywood Reporter’s “Power Lawyers” list, the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Top 40 Entertainment Lawyers,” and The National Law Journal’s “Sports & Entertainment Trailblazers” list.