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Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
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Lori Morency

Lori Morency

Assistant Director of Development & Community Engagement

Lori is a Midwesterner (Chicago!) who has been crafting a life in Utah since arriving to work on the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. She has built her career and community around social impact, storytelling, and stewardship. When she's not listening like a local, she's usually exploring the mountains on foot or skis, cheering on and learning from her two creative kids, cycling the open road, cooking, reading, writing poetry, collecting teacups, or singing.