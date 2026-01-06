Steve Robinson

After a three-year stint in public accounting, Steve began a career in corporate finance. In 1996, he was one of twelve founders of Antares Capital Corporation which is a leading provider of private credit.

Steve has been coming to Park City since the 1980’s. Upon retiring at the end of 2020, he and his wife moved here from Chicago to live full-time.

Steve is currently a board member of Haiti Scholars, Inc. and is a past chair of the executive board of Park City Community Church, as well as having served on other non-profit boards.

Steve’s biggest passion is music which has led him to be a fill-in DJ at KPCW. A perfect day would be "DJ Robo" broadcasting in the KPCW studios sharing his music knowledge and hopefully expanding our listeners’ tastes followed by attending a live concert at night. Other interests include following Chicago sports teams and the Utah Mammoth, golfing, skiing, hiking and cooking/baking.

KPCW is a wonderful resource for the Wasatch Back and Steve is excited to be part of the Board of Trustees as the station gets ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary