Cada Domingo | Alli Arocho 05-22-22

The Living Traditions Festival 2022 took place the weekend of May 20th to the 22nd. We spend the hour chatting with Puerto Rican artist Alli Arocho about her roots, the history of the Vejigante masks and their roots in colonialism, their subsequent incorporation into the Puerto Rican culture, and some of the rich history Puerto Rico offers.

El Festival de Tradiciones Vivientes 2022 tomó lugar durante el fín de Semana del 20 al 22 de mayo. Pasámos la hora charlando con la artista Puerto Riqueña Alli Arocho de sus raíces, la historia de las Mascaras Vejigantes y de sus raíces en el colonialismo, la subsequente incorporacion a la cultura Puerto Riqueña, y algo de la rica historia que Puerto Rico ofrece.

