Cada Domingo

Cada Domingo | Sasha Primo 05-29-22

Published May 30, 2022 at 11:45 PM MDT
The Summit County hired Argentinian muralist Sasha Primo to paint a portion of the public works building on Hoytsville road. We spend the hour chatting with the artist about his process, his goals with this mural, and his career.

El condado de Summit contrató al muralista argentino Sasha Primo para pintar una porción del edifcio de Servicios Publicos en Hoytsville road. Pasámos la hora hablando con el artista de su proceso, sus metas con este mural, y de su carrera.

Cada Domingo Cada DomingoStreet ArtArteModern ArtVisual Art
