Cada Domingo | Plumas Colectiva 08-14-22

Plumas Colectiva is a group of Latinx writers & visual artists based in the Salt Lake Valley. They have participated in the Utah Arts Festival Wordfest, and participate with the Tracy Aviary's Jordan River Nature Center regularly. We are joined by Willy Palomo, Sarah May, Monica Lisette Ayala, and Chelsea Guevara, some of the members of this collective. They share with us the inspiration for the collective, the goals of their organization, some of their experiences, and they read some of their work.

Un grupo de escritores y artistas visuales Latinos/as/es basado en el Valle de Salt Lake. Ellos/as/es han participado en el Wordfest del Festival de Arte de Utah, y participan con el Tracy Aviary Jordan River Nature Center a menudo. Nos acompañan Willy Palomo, Sarah, May, Monica Lisette Ayala, y Chelsea Guevara, algunos de los miembros de esta colectiva. Ellos/as/es comparten la inspiración para la colectiva, las metas de la organización, algunas de sus experiencias, y leen algo de su trabajo.

