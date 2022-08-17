© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cada.jpg
Cada Domingo

Cada Domingo | Plumas Colectiva 08-14-22

Published August 17, 2022 at 5:02 PM MDT
sm-plumascolectiva.jpg

Plumas Colectiva is a group of Latinx writers & visual artists based in the Salt Lake Valley. They have participated in the Utah Arts Festival Wordfest, and participate with the Tracy Aviary's Jordan River Nature Center regularly. We are joined by Willy Palomo, Sarah May, Monica Lisette Ayala, and Chelsea Guevara, some of the members of this collective. They share with us the inspiration for the collective, the goals of their organization, some of their experiences, and they read some of their work.

Un grupo de escritores y artistas visuales Latinos/as/es basado en el Valle de Salt Lake. Ellos/as/es han participado en el Wordfest del Festival de Arte de Utah, y participan con el Tracy Aviary Jordan River Nature Center a menudo. Nos acompañan Willy Palomo, Sarah, May, Monica Lisette Ayala, y Chelsea Guevara, algunos de los miembros de esta colectiva. Ellos/as/es comparten la inspiración para la colectiva, las metas de la organización, algunas de sus experiencias, y leen algo de su trabajo.

Instagram

Tags

Cada Domingo Cada DomingoUtah Arts FestivalpoetryPoetry in SpanishPoesiaPerforming Arts
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes