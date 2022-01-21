Cool Science Radio | Jan. 20, 2022

Cool Science Radio's guests include:

Weather Channel host, Creek Stewart. Also a best-selling author and disaster expert, Stewart joins the show and discusses emergency preparedness and his book THE DISASTER-READY HOME: A Step-by-Step Emergency Preparedness Manual for Sheltering in Place. He calls it an inevitability for all of us.

Then, Senior editor at Scientific American, Josh Fischman talks with John and Lynn. It’s more important than ever to learn the intricacies of current science with Covid -19--what’s new with omicron, what’s the holdup with new vaccines, and when’s the right time to use a rapid test—if you can find one. Josh shares his insight into these questions and more.