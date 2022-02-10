Cool Science Radio | Feb. 10, 2022

In this weeks episode of Cool Science Radio John Wells and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include:

Neurologist Sara Manning Peskin MD,MS who discusses how our brains are often on a battlefield against mutant, rebel, and invader proteins which can bring even the healthiest of us to madness. Her new book is: A Molecule Away from Madness: Tales of the Hijacked Brain.

Then writer, scientist and human Christopher Kemp. Within our heads, we carry around an infinite and endlessly unfolding map of the world. Navigation is one of the most ancient neural abilities we have - older even than language. Dark and Magical Places:The Neuroscience of How We Navigate

is a journey to discover the remarkable extent of what our minds can do.