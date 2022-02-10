© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
cool_science.jpg
Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | Feb. 10, 2022

Published February 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
CSR 2-10-22 podcast photo.png

Today's guests on Cool Science Radio are : ( 1:20) Sara Manning Peskin, MD, MS who has written A Molecule Away from Madness: Tales of the Hijacked Brain and ( 27:17) Christopher Kemp author of Dark and Magical Places

In this weeks episode of Cool Science Radio John Wells and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include:

Neurologist Sara Manning Peskin MD,MS who discusses how our brains are often on a battlefield against mutant, rebel, and invader proteins which can bring even the healthiest of us to madness. Her new book is: A Molecule Away from Madness: Tales of the Hijacked Brain.

Then writer, scientist and human Christopher Kemp. Within our heads, we carry around an infinite and endlessly unfolding map of the world. Navigation is one of the most ancient neural abilities we have - older even than language. Dark and Magical Places:The Neuroscience of How We Navigate
is a journey to discover the remarkable extent of what our minds can do.

Tags

Cool Science Radio Christopher KempA Molecule Away from Madness: Tales of the Hijacked BrainSara Manning Peskin, MD, MSDARK AND MAGICAL PLACES:The Neuroscience of How We Navigate
Stay Connected
John Wells
John's curiosity with science and technology began at the age of 7 with the country's space program. With a subscription his parents gave him to Popular Science and Popular Mechanics along with other periodicals and Walter Cronkite's evening broadcast he studied everything space. He followed the lives of America's test pilots and astronauts who piloted Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft. His curiosity in how things were built led him to dismantling the family's window fan, toaster and lawnmower. Taking apart things was easy. Putting them back together, well, not so much. John grew up in New York state and Massachusetts with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He received a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Maryland.
See stories by John Wells
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Latest Episodes