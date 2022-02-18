Cool Science Radio | Feb. 17, 2022

In this Cool Science Radio episode John and Lynn's talk with :

Jackie Higgins who has written SENTIENT: How Animals illuminate the Wonder of our Human Senses. Higgins explores the breadth of our capabilities as sentient beings through the lens of the animal kingdom.

Then John Anderson, Director of Carleton University’s Cognition and Neuroscience of Aging Lab joins the show. John and Lynn speak with Anderson about how we can delay cognitive decline as we advance in age.

