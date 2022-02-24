Cool Science Radio | February 24, 2022

In this episode of Cool Science Radio Lynn's guests include:

A writer of highly researched, award-winning fiction as well as both narrative and practical nonfiction,

Annabel Streets .Streets translates the scientific evidence behind the benefits of walking into everyday language and offers insights on the how, where, when and why of walking more productively. Along the way she reveals how walking will help us boost vision, reduce anxiety, improve memory, build muscle, spark curiosity, improve immunity, burn more calories, sleep better and much more. She talks about her latest book 52 Ways to Walk THE SURPRISING SCIENCE OF WALKING FOR WELLNESS AND JOY, ONE WEEK AT A TIME

Then, physician and entrepreneur Dr. Anton C. Bizzell joins the show. He is the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Bizzell Group, LLC, a strategy, consulting, and technology firm. Dr. Bizzell works to deliver data-driven, research-informed, innovative solutions to the world’s most complex healthcare challenges. He speaks on a broad range of current issues facing the American public, including healthcare disparities, access, quality, behavioral health and substance use disorders prevention and recovery.

