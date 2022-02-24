© 2022 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | February 24, 2022

Published February 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM MST
CSR Podcast Episode 02-24-22

Today's guests on Cool Science Radio are (1:20) Annabel Streets author of 52 Ways to Walk and (24:35m) Dr. Anton Bizzell : physician and entrepreneur.

In this episode of Cool Science Radio Lynn's guests include:

A writer of highly researched, award-winning fiction as well as both narrative and practical nonfiction,
Annabel Streets .Streets translates the scientific evidence behind the benefits of walking into everyday language and offers insights on the how, where, when and why of walking more productively. Along the way she reveals how walking will help us boost vision, reduce anxiety, improve memory, build muscle, spark curiosity, improve immunity, burn more calories, sleep better and much more. She talks about her latest book 52 Ways to Walk THE SURPRISING SCIENCE OF WALKING FOR WELLNESS AND JOY, ONE WEEK AT A TIME

Then, physician and entrepreneur Dr. Anton C. Bizzell joins the show. He is the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Bizzell Group, LLC, a strategy, consulting, and technology firm. Dr. Bizzell works to deliver data-driven, research-informed, innovative solutions to the world’s most complex healthcare challenges. He speaks on a broad range of current issues facing the American public, including healthcare disparities, access, quality, behavioral health and substance use disorders prevention and recovery.

Cool Science Radio Anton C. Bizzell, MD52 Ways to Walk:THE SURPRISING SCIENCE OF WALKING FOR WELLNESS AND JOY, ONE WEEK AT A TIMEAnnabel Streets
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
