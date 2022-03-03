Cool Science Radio | Mar. 3, 2022

Today John and Lynn's guests on Cool Science Radio include:

Florence Williams who has written HEARTBREAK: A Personal and Scientific Journey. Williams talks about the fascinating, cutting edge science of heartbreak, why it hurts so much and why so much of the conventional wisdom is wrong.

Then Dr. Michael Ryan Adjunct Research Professor in the Dept. of Earth Sciences at Carleton University joins the show. Ryan has discovered an ancient crocodile relative that lived 155 million years ago in Wyoming.