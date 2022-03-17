Cool Science Radio - March 17, 2022

On this episode of Cool Science Radio, Lynn Ware Peek and John Wells' guests include:

(01:08) Science writer David Robson who has written, The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World. Robson shows how our brains are “prediction machines.” They construct an elaborate simulation of the world each moment, based on previous experience and the expectations of the data hitting the senses.

(28:56) Writer, speaker, and podcast host Christina Crook who has been studying the relationship between joy and technology for over a decade. She provides insight that you've not heard before. Her new book is, Good Burdens: How To Live Joyfully In The Digital Age.