Cool Science Radio | Apr. 14, 2022
On today's Cool Science Radio, Lynn Ware Peek and John Wells' guests include: (00:56) Ocean scientist and journalist Juli Berwald, who speaks about the far-reaching consequences of coral reef destruction and the persistence of efforts to keep them alive. Her new book is called Life on the Rocks: Building a Future for Coral Reefs.
Then, (25:27) world-renowned primatologist Frans de Waal draws on decades of observation and studies of both human and animal behavior which comes together in his new book: DIFFERENT: Gender Through the Eyes of a Primatologist.
