Cool Science Radio | June 30, 2022
On today's Cool Science Radio, Lynn Ware Peek and John Well's guests include:
(01:02) National Geographic explorer, TED talker, and award-winning documentarian Lucy Cooke who explores a fierce, funny, and revolutionary look at the queens of the animal kingdom in her new book: Bitch: On The Female of The Species.
Then, (25:39) Senior Editor at Scientific American Magazine, Tanya Lewis, who will discuss how an advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend authorizing the Moderna and Pfizer shots for the youngest children. What does this mean for summer, the upcoming school year, and how parents, in general, make their decisions surrounding the vaccine.
Tune into Cool Science Radio every Thursday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.