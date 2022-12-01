Cool Science Radio | December 1, 2022

Cool Science Radio’s personal astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses his latest book “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization.” This book brings the rationality of science and the scientific mind to look at the political and cultural issues we talk about every day.

Then we hear from Professor Russell Foster, author of "Life Time: Your Body Clock and Its Essential Roles in Good Health and Sleep." This book is a guide to using the science of the body clock to promote better sleep, better health and better thinking.