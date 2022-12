Astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Shane Kimbrough when they were aboard the International Space Station which was 270 miles above Earth traveling at 17.500 miles per hour. After extending the record for the longest single spaceflight in history by an American to 355 days, Vande Hei returned to terra firma in March 2022. Lynn and John speak with Mark about his 355-day mission.

Listen • 13:22