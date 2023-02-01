Cool Science Radio | January 19, 2023

Dr. Bonnie Baxter is a microbiologist at Westminster College in Salt Lake City and the co-founder and director of the Great Salt Lake Institute. She talks about the crisis of evaporation of Great Salt Lake and how we can help the lake before it is too late.

Then, Sophie Bushwick, technology editor at Scientific American, who tells us what was behind the FAA grounding all planes on Jan. 11, resulting in thousands of canceled and delayed flights. She also talks in depth about her field of expertise, artificial intelligence.