Cool Science Radio | January 19, 2023

Published January 19, 2023 at 11:53 AM MST
United Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport on July 8, grounded by a computer glitch. Some 3,500 United passengers around the world were delayed.
United Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport, grounded by a computer glitch.

Dr. Bonnie Baxter is a microbiologist at Westminster College in Salt Lake City and the co-founder and director of the Great Salt Lake Institute. She talks about the crisis of evaporation of Great Salt Lake and how we can help the lake before it is too late.

Then, Sophie Bushwick, technology editor at Scientific American, who tells us what was behind the FAA grounding all planes on Jan. 11, resulting in thousands of canceled and delayed flights. She also talks in depth about her field of expertise, artificial intelligence.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
Katie Mullaly
John Wells
John's curiosity with science and technology began at the age of 7 with the country's space program. With a subscription his parents gave him to Popular Science and Popular Mechanics along with other periodicals and Walter Cronkite's evening broadcast he studied everything space. He followed the lives of America's test pilots and astronauts who piloted Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft. His curiosity in how things were built led him to dismantling the family's window fan, toaster and lawnmower. Taking apart things was easy. Putting them back together, well, not so much. John grew up in New York state and Massachusetts with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He received a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Maryland.
