Cool Science Radio | February 16, 2023

Author Kathryn Harkup shares "Superspy Science: Science, Death and Tech in the World of James Bond." It's an exploration of the full range of 007's exploits and the arms, technologies, tactics and downfalls of his various foes.

Then astronomer Dean Regas discusses National Geographic Kids "1,000 Facts About Space" in which he explores dazzling facts about the vast expanse of space, from glowing stars billions of light-years away to supermassive exploding supernovas to rockets thundering into the unknown.