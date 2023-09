Katrina Kmak and Elissa Aten from PC Reads joins to talk about the science of reading and how this basic human skill can have a positive effect on our minds, especially young minds. (1:03)

John Wells talks with Dr. Jason Dworkin, project scientist for NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission about the asteroid sample that returns to Earth on September 24. It is landing in Utah’s west desert. (27:33)