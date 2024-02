John Wells speaks with George Musser about his new book titled "Putting Ourselves Back in the Equation Why Physicists Are Studying Human Consciousness and AI To Unravel The Mysteries of The Universe." (00:54)

Then, Eric Siegel, author of the new book “The AI Playbook, Mastering the Rare Art of Machine Learning Deployment," talks about how machine learning can enhance business operations. (28:08)