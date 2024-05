Ophthalmologist Dr. Barbara Wirostko, co-founder and medical director of MyEyes, a local company that helps glaucoma patients with new technology, talks about the latest advances in the treatment of glaucoma. (0:43)

Then, author Jennifer Holland talks about her new book, "Dog Smart: Life-Changing Lessons in Canine Intelligence," a cutting-edge science narrative that outlines Holland’s quest to learn the true meaning of dog intelligence. (27:38)