Cool Science Radio | October 31, 2024 By Lynn Ware Peek, Katie Mullaly Published October 31, 2024 at 2:50 PM MDT Listen • 57:10 Paleoanthropologist Donald Johanson, who found the 3.2 million-year-old iconic fossil "Lucy," discusses finding the fossil 50 years ago in the Ethiopian desert. (1:05)Scientific American journalist Mark Fischetti explains why the earth's rotation is changing and how that relates to how global timekeepers accurately keep time. (34:06)